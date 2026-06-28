The Politics of Permanent Crisis

During the Senate Budget Debate this week, Attorney General Wayne Munroe delivered what I considered to be a masterclass on the role of government and the democratic process. His remarks served as a timely reminder that democracy depends not only on an effective government, but also on an effective opposition. Each has a constitutional responsibility to serve the Bahamian people.

The debate itself was noticeably more civil than those in the House of Assembly. Government senators defended the budget, highlighted investments and pointed to measurable achievements. Opposition senators challenged those claims, questioned the government’s priorities and argued that the country is moving in the wrong direction. That is democracy at work.

Yet, as I listened to both sides, I found myself thinking less about the budget and more about the philosophy of opposition politics in The Bahamas.

Every opposition eventually reaches a crossroads. It can dedicate itself to holding the government accountable while presenting better alternatives, or it can make its mission to oppose virtually everything the government does. One approach strengthens democracy. The other gives rise to what I call “the politics of permanent crisis”.

The politics of permanent crisis assumes that every government decision is a mistake, every policy is destined to fail, and every success must be minimized or dismissed. It is a political strategy, but is it a healthy democratic philosophy?

If the government announces a new hospital, must it automatically be condemned because it came from the government? If unemployment falls, should that not be acknowledged? If crime decreases, is the response simply that it is still not enough? If foreign investment increases, should it be viewed only with suspicion? Conversely, when the government falls short, should the opposition not also explain, in practical terms, what it would do differently?

These are not questions about party politics. They are questions about democratic maturity.

The role of an opposition is not to make the government comfortable. It is to make the government better. That requires rigorous scrutiny, honest criticism and meaningful alternatives.

Accountability without solutions eventually becomes noise.

An opposition that recognizes progress where it exists does not weaken itself. It strengthens its credibility. Likewise, an opposition that proposes practical solutions does more than criticize today’s government—it demonstrates that it is preparing to become tomorrow’s government.

Perhaps that is the real test of political leadership. Is the FNM preparing to lead this country? Well, I would answer that in this way. An opposition cannot simply be against everything. Eventually, it must tell the Bahamian people what it is for. That is the difference between a movement seeking headlines and one preparing to govern.

-Abigail Cartwright