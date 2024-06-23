WHAT IS PINTARD’S PROBLEM WITH THE SPEAKER?

The unstable and sometimes mindless performance of Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition, in the House makes many people want to say that he needs to take his medication. One day, he is silent and well-behaved as sheep are in a pasture, the next day, he is simply off the rails. On his last appearance in the House of Assembly, it was one of those days. The Speaker Patricia Deveaux said she had enough. She questioned why his behaviour was so erratic and suggested that maybe it was because she was a woman that he exhibited the level of disrespect. Maybe? But it’s probably something else. Maybe we need to keep some valium at hand to calm the spirit when things get rough. But we will accept misogyny for now. Mr. Pintard went and compounded the offence of his misbehaviour in the House by going on radio on Thursday 20 June 2024 and saying that the Speaker was biased. That’s a serious charge.