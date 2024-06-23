HUBERT INGRAHAM DODGES A BULLET

Life is a bitch ain’t it sometimes. You get to shake your head and say how the mighty have fallen. There was a picture of an overweight and bloated former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham confined to a wheelchair and he was rolled out of hospital after quite a serious operation. Dr Duane Sands, the FNM Chairman, who is also a surgeon announced that there was a clot at the base of the former Prime Minister’s brain that had to be removed. That the surgery was successful and that Mr. Ingraham was on the way to recovery. One wonders what Hubert Minnis is saying after that nasty remark by Mr. Ingraham the week before about Dr, Minnis saying that Minnis was one and done. Remember all those nasty things said about Lynden Pindling by Mr. Ingraham? Now look how the mighty have fallen. In the spirit of Christan charity, as the late Bishop Michael Eldon used to say, we wish him well.