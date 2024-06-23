THE PLP MUST PAY ATTENTION TO THE FUNDAMENTALS

We use this column for twofold purposes: offence against the FNM as it seeks to come back to power. They must be stopped at every turn the second is to make sure that the PLP remains grounded in its core mission. So every week, we issue a warning, it’s fine to balance budgets and collect taxes and all that but at the end of the day if the people do not feel what you are doing then there is an issue. Get in those homes, touch and feel people, fix the roofs, and the potholes, find jobs, and give out contracts. We need to win in 2026. That’s the best we could tell ya.