HONORARY CONSUL FOR BERMUDA

It is interesting what catches the imagination of the Bahamian public. Last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a photo of Marvin Hanna in a short pants, a blazer and tie receiving his letter of commission as the new Honorary Consul for The Bahamas in Bermuda. This caused a kerfuffle. People started writing notes asking why was he dressed in short pants. As close as Bermuda is to The Bahamas, you would have thought that people would know better. In Bermuda that is the official native dress. Long socks, short pants and a blazer and tie. No issue at all. Congratulations then to Marvin Hanna who is our newest Honorary Consul.