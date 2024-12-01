WHAT THE INDICTMENT SHOWS ABOUT U.S. ROLE IN DRUGS

The press and the FNM are busy concentrating as is the government on the allegations of corruption that the narrative in the indictment released by the United States last week portrays. We ask people in this country to take time to read the actual indictment. To us it reveals an act of dishonour by the United States. Hubert Minnis was Prime Minister in 2021. Mr. Minnis should say whether or not the United States government informed him that they suspected the police and the defence force of trafficking firearms and drugs through The Bahamas. Mr. Minnis was no longer Prime Minister in September 2024. We know that Mr. Davis was not informed about the suspicions of the Americans. The indictment was released last week, three years and change later. The Americans knew then that for three years drugs and firearms were trafficked though The Bahamas to the United States. They put an informant in The Bahamas from Columbia and that informant induced Bahamians according to the indictment to offer to protect shipments through The Bahamas, Again they said nothing to The Bahamas Government. They facilitated the movement of drugs and firearms through this country to the United States, then turned around and arrested Bahamians for conspiracy to do so, a conspiracy which was induced by their informant. They said nothing to the government. They said that the Opbat programme was a sham because it was being used to fool them that The Bahamas was cooperating but we were not. Having facilitated the passage of drugs and firearms through The Bahamas, they then turn around and blame The Bahamas for the crimes. Remember at the same time they were facilitating the movement of the firearms and drugs, their State Department was issuing warnings to U S tourists not to come here because of crime induced by firearms and drugs in The Bahamas. What an interesting country the United States is. What an interesting partner the United States is.