THE COUNTRY THAT ELECTED TRUMP LECTURES THE BAHAMAS

Once again the United States, our friends and partners (so they say) have destabilized The Bahamas. In the past week, they released an indictment which showed that they had indicted two Bahamian officers, one a police officer and the other a Defence Force Officer for trafficking drugs and firearms through The Bahamas to the United States. In the narrative of the indictment, they made sweeping generalizations about Bahamian officials and a senior but unnamed politician. They use this kind of loose language all the time without any care about the consequences in this society. This is the same country that elected a convicted felon to the office of the Presidency. Donald Trump awaits sentencing even as he faces his inauguration on 20 January 2024. The United States is no position to do what they have done to this society. It is an act of dishonour and treachery. Yet this society itself has itself to blame because it is too trusting of the United States and too subject to American cultural practices. Everyone here seems to want to be and live in America and covets what America has, not accepting the freedoms and life that we have in this country. Anyway Elvis Cutis, Superintendent of the police force, who ran at the airport operations in Nassau and Darren Roker of the defence force are to be arraigned this week in New York, No doubt they will have their balls squeezed to spit out names, names that are probably in no way connected with what they are charged but in order to settle the U S and get them to ease up, they will say anything. You can’t blame them.