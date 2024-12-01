PLP HAS TO ARGUE A NEGATIVE AGAIN

Shortly after Fred Mitchell became Foreign Minister in 2002, there was a meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs between the “partner” the United States and The Bahamas, It was a routine annual meeting to review the progress on OPBAT, the anti-drug cooperation programme between The Bahamas and the United States. The then Ambassador Rick Blankenship accused The Bahamas of covering up a drug interdiction and the subsequent investigation. No prior notice. He just said it at the meeting.

The meeting was immediately cancelled by the Minister.. The Bahamas was blindsided at the meeting as we are now about this indictment.

No one remembers that.

But this indictment is just another variation of American conduct in their relationship with The Bahamas.

They think nothing of us.

It is a history of always arguing a negative. They come to the table, talk about a partnership but it’s not a partnership, it is do as I say or else.

Never mind the polite language and smiles at the table, do as we say or else.

The memories of our countrymen are short

It works every time and destabilizes the politics of the country.

You would think we would learn. We always find ourselves having to say it ain’t so.

