WHAT’S HAPPENING IN HAITI?

The Caricom leaders met by teleconference on Thursday 27 April 2023 to discuss Haiti and the way forward. They appraised the situation and determined that Caricom must remain engaged, that the situation in terms of security is deteriorating, and that more than ever there is a need for an urgent meeting of the minds. The plan is for a conference in Kingston with the stakeholders as soon as that can be arranged. The Caricom leaders have chosen Dr. Kenny Anthony, Bruce Golding, and Perry Christie, former Prime Ministers of St Lucia, Jamaica, and The Bahamas as eminent persons to try to work on getting the Haitian stakeholders in a room in Kingston to see if they can’t get things worked out. Prime Minister Philip Davis chaired last Thursday’s meeting.