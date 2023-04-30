TOLD YA CNN WAS GOING TO FIRE DON LEMON

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Don Lemon turned out to be an arrogant dupe.  You wonder what universe he was living in.  Remember our column way back when there was that fake row over whether women are in their prime after menopause and the Republican female candidate Halley Babar.  He got taken off air because he stuck to his point.  The morality police were busy and said he had to repent.  He did the appropriate mea culpas, went to political correctness school and was back on the air.  Oh yeah we forgot he was taken off his long-running nighttime show and stuck with two women sitting on a breakfast show to idle talk over coffee.  It was an insult to someone of his standing and he should have left as soon as they mulled that one.  We said then that his days were numbered.  Now he has been dismissed.  They didn’t even have the decency to tell him he was fired, they just let him go. Then without a doubt they put out the stories in the press that he was difficult to get along with, that he was anti-female.  This is an openly gay black man that they are talking about now.  When Bill Cosby got into his problems, when  Bryant Gumbel was fired from NBC’s Today Show, there was the same reaction from this side.  This is a reward for uppity black people who think that because they have some money they have arrived.  They pretty soon find out who’s in charge. Each had their wings clipped in big ways.  Don Lemon is only the latest in this pattern in the very racist United States of America.

This Week's Posts

Fred Mitchell at Church of God Faith Mission

Fred Mitchell Treats Sandilands Primary athletics students to brunch at IHOP

AN MP GETS RAPED BY THE PRESS AND THE POLICE

TOLD YA CNN WAS GOING TO FIRE DON LEMON

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN HAITI?

FRANK MINYAH EUOLGISED

BERMUDA VISIT BY THE LODGE

This Month's Posts

TOLD YA CNN WAS GOING TO FIRE DON LEMON

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN HAITI?

FRANK MINYAH EUOLGISED

BERMUDA VISIT BY THE LODGE

JERRY BUTLER PRESENTS ON THE ENVIRONMENT

THE BANKS MUST CHANGE THEIR EVIL WAYS

Shaunae Miller Uibo Track Star Has A Baby Boy

Fred Mitchells Tribute To The Late Frank Minyah

Fred Mitchell at the wedding of Kim and Brian Gibson

Fred Mitchell Speaking On Banking In The House of Assembly

Prime Minister Davis Pays Tribute To Harry Belafonte

Maxi Priest in Nassau

TOLD YA CNN WAS GOING TO FIRE DON LEMON

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN HAITI?

FRANK MINYAH EUOLGISED

BERMUDA VISIT BY THE LODGE

JERRY BUTLER PRESENTS ON THE ENVIRONMENT

THE BANKS MUST CHANGE THEIR EVIL WAYS

Facebook-f Instagram