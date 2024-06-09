WHERE IS THE PLP?

We have been warning for weeks that the PLP should not be comfortable about what is transpiring with the Free National Movement. Take nothing for granted. We have in the past 30 years seen that an economy can be doing well but these tactile and transactional voters of The Bahamas, with their what have you done for me lately style, will boot you out of office. Coming out of the FNM’s convention, they have this sense of the inevitable, the FNM, that is. They must be disabused of it firmly and quickly. This means that we must begin with a talk with our base to be sure that we are still in touch with them and where they are.