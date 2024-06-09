WHERE IS THE FNM NOW?

So following the one day convention of the FNM 1 June 2024, they believe they have a political bump which will propel them into government. Their newly elected Leader Michael Pintard does not intend to hold another convention before the next general election, so he is taking them into the election. Last week following the convention Hubert Minnis who was so badly rejected by the party did not show in the House of Assembly. His seat was empty. But the FNM was acting like the Government in waiting. Adrian White said it; that Michael Pintard is the Prime Minister in waiting. While Mr. White is simply in fantasy land that is where the FNM is psychologically at the moment. They think that they are where the PLP was in their midterm, with an insurgent population revolting against the heavy hand of government. They are mistaken but we should not try and change their minds. What we as the PLP ought to be doing is planning a big surprise, nay a big cut ass for them come 2026.