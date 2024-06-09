DOES JOE BIDEN OWE US IN THE CARIBBEAN?

Joe Biden owes us big time. The Caricom region is rooting for him and will be largely encouraging our citizens in the United States who can vote to vote for him. It is the only sane and rational advice that one can give. The alternative is too scary to contemplate. The nonsense that the people who are the Opposition in the United States are now fomenting is so dangerous. They appear to want to cavort with their Russian enemies to defeat Joe Biden who has brought his country back from the brink and into the sensible world to fight the big issues like climate change and to ensure that there is world peace and rationality. His one weakness as we see it is his policy on Israel. Israel is acting the part of a rouge state, with the slaughter of Palestinians and unchecked and a roving lion. However, in the contest between good and evil: Trump is evil and Biden is good. For that Joe Biden owes us big time.