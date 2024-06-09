MICHAEL PINTARD WINS THEN LOSES IT

On 1 June 2024, Michael Pintard was re-elected as Leader of the Free National Movement. He beat back a challenge by the former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis. Beat him badly. You would have thought that he would take time and bask in the moment, celebrate and be nice for a change.

That basking did not last long. He was in the House on Wednesday 5 June 2024, he showed up for the debate’s beginning and was listening quietly all the day long. The Prime Minister spoke. The Minister of Foreign Affairs spoke. The rest of the speakers spoke and he had not a word to say. That was Wednesday.

The next day, there was funeral for Sir Cyril Fountain, the former Chief Justice. That must have been the trigger. Because when the House convened at 3 p. m, the MP for West Grand Bahama and Bimini was speaking and talked about the lack of work by FNM MPs on infrastructure and parks in Freeport, including a park in Mr. Pintard’s constituency. That’s when he lost it.

The PLP had called him unhinged after he won’t the position of Leader again. They could not have chosen a better word.

That is certainly what then transpired in the House. The Speaker asked him to take his seat, he started making a speech on what was supposed to be a point of order. Iron met iron and the Speaker ordered him to sit. When he refused, she ordered the police to cart him out. The other FNM members linked hands to prevent his removal. The Leder of the House Wayne Munroe suspended the House. Unhinged.

The Members of the Opposition feel that they are at a point, an inflection point, where they are on an upward trajectory to victory in 2026, that all they have to do is be well behaved and then it falls into their lap. This is an illusion.

They had better get Mr. Pintard under control before he loses it again.

