I was really pleased and proud to visit the business establishment of Arkel Rolle of Viking Rentals. He is fourth from the left. He lives in the Fox Hill constituency and has made a success of the rental business to visitors. He gave me a quick lesson in tourists and their spending habits. He has an all Fox Hill crew working with him. Let’s wish him continued success. From left to right Arkel Bethune, Frederick Rolle, Arkel Rolle, Devonte Adderley, Ashton Bethell

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

17 April 2025