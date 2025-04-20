At The Montagu Ramp On Good Friday

From Facebook:

So here I am at my annual ritual on Maundy Thursday at the Montague Dock. My advocacy for that market dates back to the late 1980s when the authorities tried to run Aljournal Miller from Long Is and Allan Brown from the ramp. It was a spontaneous market and people who lived out east liked the idea of avoiding Potter’s Cay and dropping by the Montague Ramp on the way home from work. No parking issues. The authorities finally relented under Hubert Ingraham and built the present facility and provided parking and running water. Today Mr Miller is perhaps the only one of the originals. He is shown with

his son Mike from Fox Hill. Allan Brown now has his own outlet on the Eastern Rd. I was joined today by Ambassador Tony Joudi and Lance was cleaning a giant gray snapper. The little kid in the blue cleaning the fish said he gets 15 dollars for the fish ” buddy”. I asked him if I were his buddy, old fashioned as I am. He then reverted to “pops” and then “unc”. Sign of the times. I had a great time all the same and went home with five scorched conch and three lobster tails. God is good.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

17 April 2025