Fred Mitchell with Zane Lightbourne at the Farmers Market in his Yamacraw constituency

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

A delightful afternoon was spent with Zane Lightbourne MP at the Farmers Market in his Yamacraw constituency on the park in Nassau East, joining Prime Minister Philip Davis and Minister of Transport JoBeth Coleby Davis. 1 April 2023.

This Week's Posts

Fred Mitchell MP at St Agnes Procession for Palm Sunday

Fred Mitchell with Zane Lightbourne at the Farmers Market in his Yamacraw constituency

Fred Mitchell at Florinda Francis 60th birthday party

Happy 100th Birthday to Retired Nurse Sybil Curtis

REVENGE ON TRUMP IN A BANANA REPUBLIC

THE HAITIAN PASTORS MEET THE PM

FRED SMITH REARS HIS UGLY HEAD

This Month's Posts

Happy 100th Birthday to Retired Nurse Sybil Curtis

REVENGE ON TRUMP IN A BANANA REPUBLIC

THE HAITIAN PASTORS MEET THE PM

FRED SMITH REARS HIS UGLY HEAD

JUDGE ORDERS FNMS TO SHUT UP ALREADY

THE CHIEF JUSTICE ON CITIZENSHIP

BIMINI BLAZE

FUNERAL OF ED BETHEL

Fox Hill Branch Meeting

The Students At Doris Johnson With Fred Mitchell

Normal Hield’s Funeral

The Pope’s Man Came Calling

Happy 100th Birthday to Retired Nurse Sybil Curtis

REVENGE ON TRUMP IN A BANANA REPUBLIC

THE HAITIAN PASTORS MEET THE PM

FRED SMITH REARS HIS UGLY HEAD

JUDGE ORDERS FNMS TO SHUT UP ALREADY

THE CHIEF JUSTICE ON CITIZENSHIP

Facebook-f Instagram