So it was a special treat, upon a greater treat to go backstage to meet the principal dancers in the Chicago Exposition 1893 of the World’s Fair version of The Nutcracker, to meet the Artistic Director Ashley Wheater and a dancer from near us Princess Reid of Jacksonville, Florida. Fred Mitchell accompanied by Michael Fountain, Honorary Consul in Chicago with his son Avery and Professor Cristian Carole, niece of the late dancer and choreographer Shirley Hall Bass. 16 December 2023