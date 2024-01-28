A HICCUP FOR HAITI

On Thursday 25 January 2024, the Kenyan High Court delivered a ruling which is hard to understand. The court said that the government there cannot deploy police officers abroad. If this holds, then the Kenyan effort to lead the policing action in Haiti fails. The Kenyan government says they will appeal. The Director General of The Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jerusa Ali and a team are in Kenya at this time working out the details of the engagement of The Bahamas. We hope that the appeal succeeds. The situation in Haiti is urgent.