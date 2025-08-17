A NASTY FNM CAMPAIGN IN FOX HILL AND BEYOND

The FNM’s campaign in Fox Hill is in full flight with one year and some before a general election. The candidate is a Fox and his reputation lives up to that name. He is a doctor and he boasts that he has the money of a rich cousin to fight the campaign. In his campaign, he calls himself a true born Fox Hillian. Except on his first foray into Fox Hill he didn’t know the difference between the Fox Hill Parade for which he had a permit and Freedom Park for which he did not.

That is just the beginning of the faux pas

In giving out his cheque on Tuesday 12 August 2025, Fox Hill day, he brought the Leader of the Opposition with him. The Leader claimed that the PLP was following his example by having the Congo Town Festival. Well whether he had one or not, what Fred Mitchell is doing had nothing to do with what he was doing.

The candidate claims that he is going to put a clinic in his private FNM office except that clinic services are already free in Fox Hill at the public clinic.

You are known by the company you keep. He has a group called by the PLP Chair the four musketeers. Their jobs are to disrupt and lie and cause problems for anything civil in Fox Hill. One of them, is campaigning in the government car. The others are experts in lying and cheating and foul language and lies. The police should be called and send them up all for Sandilands.

Yes sirree, it’s going to be a nasty campaign. Get ready for it PLPs. But in Fox Hill, we can assure the public that nasty will meet nasty. Can you believe that this: a campaign being run by the son of the late Revie Fox who was PLP to the core?

