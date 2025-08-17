TELEPHONE COMMENTARY IGNORED: REVOKE THEIR LICENCE

Last week on this site there was extensive commentary on the performance or lack thereof of the telephone company BTC. You would have thought that with all the commentary, there would be some response from BTC but again studied silence. So here is the next step, a consumer in The Bahamas will write to BTC giving them 28 days to improve their service or face a formal complaint to URCA about their lack of service. Failing any response from BTC, the next step will be the formal complaint asking URCA to revoke the licence of BTC to operate as a telephone company in The Bahamas.