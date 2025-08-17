THE PRIME MINISTER IN FOX HILL APPEALS TO OUR BETTER NATURE

In his address to the country on Fox Hill Days 12 August 2025, the Prime Minister Philip Davis made a cris de coeur. He appealed to the population to do something about the avalanche of crime cases that confront and confound society. In the days leading up to his speech, he said that he was briefed on the murders of two young men. He said that it was happening all too often. One of the reasons he gave for the fact of the killings is that family members protect the gunmen. He said that mothers and others have a responsibility if they see something to say something. He argued that crime cannot be solved by the police alone; it will take the whole society to solve the problem. We second that thought.