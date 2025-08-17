FOX HILL DAY A SMASHING SUCCESS

This year, despite the boycott of the major Junkanoo groups, the Fox Festival was a smashing success. The four Baptist Churches in Fox Hill have this tradition of the children from the Sunday schools giving their recitations and songs to the community. Between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. the wider New Providence community join the people of the village to watch the children perform on the second Tuesday in August. Since 1997, Fred Mitchell started the tradition of asking the Leader of the Opposition as he then was Perry Christie to come with colleagues for the celebrations. Soon the FNM started to join him. Now the FNM claims that it was all their doing. They are campaigning that the MP has done nothing for Fox Hill. They are liars. The fact that Fox Hill Day is the success that it is, is because of the PLP government. It would have died were it not for us. It is the policy of the PLP to ensure that it survives. That is not the policy of the FNM. The churches were packed and the children did well. No one missed the Junkanoo. Congratulations to Warren Davis and his team from the Fox Hill Festival Committee for the work that they have done in making it a success.