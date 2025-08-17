THE FNM CANDIDATE BORN IN PMH SAYS HE’S A BORN FOX HILLIAN

There is a saying that some people, you can dress them up but you can’t take them anywhere because they simply don’t know how to behave. That is what we say about the FNM’s candidate for Fox Hill Nicholas Fox and his Leader Michael Pintard. They came to Fox Hill to visit the Baptist Church in Fox Hill and tried to use the opportunity of Fox Hill Day 12 August 2025 to campaign. The best one was when the FNM Candidate Fox was presenting his donation to the church, he said that he was presenting the cheque as a “true born Fox Hillian.” Fred Mitchell replied that he had never seen a “false born Fox Hillian”. What we ask though is this? Wasn’t Dr. Fox born in the Princess Margaret Hospital? If so that means he wasn’t born in Fox Hill at all and he is lying to the Fox Hill voters before the campaign has even started.