THE RED SCRAP GANG TRYING TO FRIGHTEN VOTERS

Just before Fox Hill Day on Tuesday 12 August 2025, the PLP got a bit of intelligence that the FNM was planning to descend on constituencies in the east starting with Elizabeth, then moving to Fox Hill, then on to Yamacraw. This was no doubt to scare people into thinking that the FNM has more influence or power than it has. Some PLPs responded in panic but then thought about it. The general election is one year away. The FNM can promise nothing. All they are is mouth. Then when you looked at who was walking the streets, it was the same three or four people who always walk the streets. No new ones. We call them scrap gang. We are not going to allow a scrap gang to take over The Bahamas. The Chair of the PLP Fred Mitchell issued the following statement:

For Immediate Release

11 August 2025

The FNM embarrassed themselves last evening by their fake walkabout in the Elizabeth constituency. This is part of the latest strategy of the hopeless and hapless FNM leadership to fool the Bahamian public with activity but no action.

The red t shirts impressed no one. What it smacks of is desparation. They couldn’t tell the people of Elizabeth who their candidate is going to be.

So isn’t it strange that you go knocking on people’s doors and you can’t tell them who is running for the FNM in Elizabeth.

Duane Sands, who was condemned by the courts and fired as a minister, had gone running into the tall grass.

He got a cut behind after his party spent 400, 000 dollars in the last general election, and he still lost Elizabeth. He believed he would lose again in Elizabeth, so he’s refusing to run there again. But yet the FNM was campaigning in Elizabeth with no candidate.

The PLP knows who its candidate will be. She has a stellar record as a minister and an MP. That’s why it’s JoBeth for Elizabeth all the way.

End