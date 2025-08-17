JAMAICA CALLS ITS GENERAL ELECTION

In a public rally on 10 August 2025 filled with high drama, and a sea of green Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) shirts, Andrew Holeness the two term Prime Minister of Jamaica announced that general elections will take place on 3 September 2025. Nomination day will be 18 November 2025. Up to the point of the summer, it appeared that the Peoples National Party (PNP), the opposition party had the whole thing in the bag but according to pollsters, the race has tightened so considerably that they are saying it’s too close to call.