A NEW GOVERNOR GENERAL WHY AND HOW

File photo of the Prime Minister Philip Davis with Cynthia Pratt

Cynthia “ Mother” Pratt is to be the next Governor General. Sir Cornelius Smith who has served from June 2019 is to demit office on 31st August 2023. The Cabinet office announced that the Prime Minister had advised the King Charles of the appointment in accordance with Article 32 of the Constitution.

Congratulations to Mother Pratt who if she wises will now become a Dame and will also be entitled to the Order of the Nation and with it the prenominal Most Honourable.

It is of course time to do away with this foolishness of a Governor General who is appointed by some far off sovereign who has nothing to do with us, but it is what it is. One day we hope there will be an elected president of The Bahamas, but that is for another day.

Some complained that there are too many changes in Governor General. Quite frankly we agree. But then again the Bahamian people decided in their wisdom every five years in the last thirty or so to change Governments. No Prime Minister can resist the push of his supporters to have one of his own occupy that position. So there it is.

We know that Mother Pratt will do well. Thank you, Sir Cornelius, and we wish you well.