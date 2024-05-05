A NEW REGIME FOR POWER AND NATURAL GAS

There was a spirited debate on a compendium of bills in the House of Assembly on Wednesday 1 May 2024 to change the regime at Bahamas Power and Light and to bring in a regime to govern the import, sale and distribution of natural gas in The Bahamas. The PLP voted for it. The FNM voted against it. The FNM’s leader said that they could not support a measure that removed the power of the Grand Bahama Port Authority to regulate electricity to the city of Freeport. The Grand Bahamas Port Authority owns the power company in part and is also its regulator. They also voted against the measures in the natural gas legislation to protect Bahamian ownership, involvement and employment in the sector. It seems that their heart wasn’t really in it because at the end of the day only two of the seven were in the House to stand up and be counted as having actually voted against it: Michael Pintard and Adrian White.