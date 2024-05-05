THINGS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION FOR HAITI

The Presidential Transition Council has been sworn in, in Haiti. The 9-member council has the job of taking one year to get to general elections to put a new and legitimately representative government in place there. The Kenyan troops are said to be on the way and should be in Haiti by the end of the month. The US is shopping around for equipment and supplies for the mission and money for the Haiti trust fund. The commercial flights to Port Au Prince are set to resume 16 May 2024. Flights already go into Cap Haitian. Let’s hope that this means that things are moving in the right direction.