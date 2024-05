HEADING TO BAKU

The site of the Conference of the Parties (COP) 29 will be Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan in November 2024. The Bahamas is one of the leaders in the climate change movement. The government in Baku has asked The Bahamas to join a special appeal for the outcome documents of the conference and to that end has called a meeting of three nations (two from the Pacific and one from the Caribbean) with them in Baku next week. Fred Mitchell will represent The Bahamas at the meeting.