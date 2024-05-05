KINGSLEY SMITH MP GETS MARRIED

Congratulations to the newlywed Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini Kingsley Smith and his beautiful bride. She is the daughter of Josh Wilkinson of Bimini and is a Biminite and he is from West End. A perfect match for the constituency. All the best. The wedding took place at St Mary Magdeline in West End and Prime Minister Philip Davis and the Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell attended the ceremony.

Kingsley Smith MP gets married in West End at the St Mary Magdalene Anglican Church Rev Oswald Pinder presiding. The Prime Minister Philip Davis, Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell National Security Minister Wayne Munroe, Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey, MP Kirk Cornish, Minister Basil McIntosh, father of the bride Sterling aka Josh Wilkinson with Senators Randy Rolle, Kirk Russell and Minister Leon Lundy. 4 May 2024. Photos by Calvin Brown Jr RBDF