DOMINIC AND ATARIO MARK 15 YEARS IN BUSINESS

Congratulations to the Bahamas Striping Group of companies on the 15th anniversary of their company. From a simple road striping company started with a 5,000 dollar grant from the government, they are now doing mega business and helping to develop the country far and wide. We wish them both the best: Atario Mitchell, President and Dominic Sturrup who is the Chairman.