AGENCY BANKING NEEDED URGENTLY IN THE FAMILY IS

One year ago and some months, some private sector people promised that the issue of unbanked Bahamian communities in the family islands would be resolved. The time has long passed and Long Island, Andros, and Eleuthera are all in desperate need of banks to help them with the severe cash problems or the lack thereof that they have. The Central Bank has been playing as usual a lousy role in trying to get this resolved. They keep pushing the foolish line about getting rid of cheques and using digital currency when the internet in our country is so unreliable. We need banks with human beings and ready money. The Central Bank and the banks in this country need to get with it.