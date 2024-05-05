THE GRAND BAHAMA PORT AUTHORITY FOOLING THE PUBLIC

The Grand Bahama Port Authority and their agents are busy trying to fool the public about what they are doing in Freeport and for Freeport and about the extent of their resources. You have never seen such frenetic activity in years. They are throwing parties for citizens. They have their agents in the press every day saying how wonderful they are, including the Uncle Toms who runs the Chamber of Commerce in Freeport. The Prime Minister is going to speak to that latter group on Monday 6 May 2024. The latest is the road paving. Six hundred thousand here, a million point four there. The road to the harbour for example is now being paved. Where does all this energy come from? It is simple. They are trying to show the people of Grand Bahama that they have the money to keep the city going. That is a big fat lie. They are down and out on their luck and do not have the resources. If there was any doubt, Stephe Crane, a businessman, who is normally their ally was in the press, last week saying two things of note: they need new management of the Port Authority and the city needs 100 million dollars in a new investment plan. That says it all. The present group at the Grand Bahama Port Authority has to go and the present group does not have 100 million to spend. They don’t even have 20 million. But meanwhile, they need to pay the government the 357 million that they owe.