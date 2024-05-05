WHY WOULD MINNIS DO IT?

The question most people are asking today is why would the former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis step back into the ring and risk the high degree of failure that is being suggested by this contest coming up on 1 June 2024. It appears that it’s a combination of things. The first is his feeling that he was cheated out of the office of Prime Minister too early and he has to recover his office and his self-esteem. The second is that there is an element in the party that does not want Michael Pintard to succeed. These are the rich people and they have been filling Dr. Minnis’ head with ideas that he can succeed whereas Michael Pintard has been a failure. Thirdly, he believes that if he does not strike a blow at Michael Pintard, he will not get a nomination to run again on the FNM’s ticket. So he has convinced himself that he can be more effective as a former Prime Minister at striking a blow at Brave Davis. He has been spending the last years in exile from office rewriting his history and trying to change his image. The press has been helping him by pushing his narrative on their front pages. The problem with the press is they are no one’s friend. They are only in the business of selling papers.