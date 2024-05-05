MICHAEL PINTARD AND HIS TEAM SUPREMELY CONFIDENT

The team of Michael Pintard, the now Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the Free National Movement, is supremely confident that they have the former Leader and once Prime Minister Hubert Minnis safely defeated in the upcoming FNM convention. One of the former officials of the Free National Movement said the following: “Dr, Minnis will get the biggest cut ass he has ever seen. If he gets forty votes that will be plenty”. Dr. Minnis did not help his predictive cause by showing up at the FNM headquarters to nominate on Friday 3 May 2024 by himself. His explanation was that he told his supporters that Friday was not the time for large demonstrations. Say what? If not then, then when. Cut ass is coming.