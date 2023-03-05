A VISIT TO THE GRAND BAHAMA CHILDREN’S HOME

Fred Mitchell MP, Chairman of the PLP, with June Hutchison, Executive Director of the Grand Bahama Children’s Home, 3 March 2023. The two Ministers came to the Home to give a sign of tangible support from the Progressive Liberal Party in the form of a donation for the work of the home. Mr. Mitchell told the conference of the International Black Women’s Public Policy Institute, meeting in Grand Bahamas that he intended after the speech to go to the Grand Bahama Children’s home to show his support for the home. He had earlier heard that the home was at capacity and that they could not take more than the 30 children who were there. It turns out that the home only takes children up to 14 years of age. After that, there is no place for them to go in Grand Bahama, and as wards of the state they are transferred to Nassau. This is a trauma for the children. She spoke of the fact that more and more parents are abandoning their responsibilities and the children are being hurt in the process, particularly the boys. Mr. Mitchell and Mrs., Moxey urged the people of the country to support the Grand Bahama Children’s home. Ms. Hutchison is concerned that without greater attention to the problem, society is looking at even greater problems down the road.