ADRIAN WHITE IS THE ONLY ONE INTERESTED IN HAMAS

It is embarrassing to our country when an ignoramus gets to be a Member of Parliament. This unkind word has to be used to describe Adrian White who claims he was blindsided by the decision to recognize the State of Palestine. He was speaking in the House of Assembly on Wednesday 15 May 2024 He then went on to make some spurious allegations about supporting a terrorist organization. Quite apart from it being untrue, you have to ask ourselves why would this idiot raise such a touchy subject in the Parliament? This can only invite incitement. There is nothing to gain from it. Fortunately, another of his contemporizes in the person of Parliamentary Secretary Jamahl Strachn was there and set him right asking him to withdraw the remarks and telling him that he really ought to be more responsible. We have no such bridle here. Dumb and dumber is all you can say about the member.