AN OUTREACH FROM AZERBAIJAN: FRED MITCHELL VISITS

The Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell represented Prime Minister Philip Davis at the pre COP29 meeting in Baku, capital city of Azerbaijan with H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev (third from the left), President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Tuvalu, represented by the Governor General, H.E. Rev Sir Tofinga Vaevalu Falani, GCMG, MBE ( far right), the Kingdom of Tonga represented by the Prime Minister, H.E. Siaosi Ofa Ki Vahafolau Sovaleni ( far left) , the Commonwealth of The Bahamas represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Frederick A. Mitchell ( second from the left). The President committed his country to support Small Island Developing States at COP 29 to be held in his country in November of this year

Press Release

Ministry of Home Affairs, Climate Change and Environment

Government of Tuvalu

16th May 2023

A high powered delegation, led by the Governor General H.E. Rev Sir Tofinga Vaevalu Falani, GCMG, MBE and consisting of the Minister for Home Affairs, Environment and Climate Change, H.E. Dr.Maina Vakafua Talia, The Attorney General, Mrs Laingane Italeli Maina and other specialists returned to Funafuti after a successful mission to Baku, Azerbaijan.

They were in Baku at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E.Ilham Aliyev, who as the Head of the country hosting COP 29 has decided that this COP will be a COP for SIDS.

In a historic gesture the leaders of the three most vulnerable SIDS, Tuvalu, Tonga and Bahamas were invited to Baku to put forward their concerns and to assist in the preparation of the draft agenda for COP29.

In Baku, the team held meetings with The Baroness Scotland, Secretary General of The Commonwealth who reiterated her support for making COP29 a COP for SIDS and pledged her support to Tuvalu’s efforts in combating the impact of Climate Change

The Government of Tuvalu wishes to particularly thank The Tahir Gozel Foundation for International Development, H.E.Mr.Ali Serim, Advisor to TGID and our Ambassador for Climate Change Oceans and Special Envoy to The Commonwealth and UNESCO, H.E.Shivshankar Nair GCEG, OV, for the immense help they gave to our team and for helping facilitate this historic meeting .

The Historic Baku Communique jointly developed by Azerbaijan, Tuvalu, Tonga and Bahamas is attached hereto.







BAKU COMMUNIQUE

Upon the invitation of H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Tuvalu, represented by the Governor General, H.E. Rev Sir Tofinga Vaevalu Falani, GCMG, MBE, the Kingdom of Tonga represented by the Prime Minister, H.E. Siaosi Ofa Ki Vahafolau Sovaleni, the Commonwealth of The Bahamas represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Frederick A. Mitchell, convened in Baku, Azerbaijan to deliberate and agree on key priorities for COP 29 and endorsed the following communique.

Welcoming Azerbaijan’s particular attention, as the COP29 Presidency, to the unique challenges faced by the Small Island Developing States (SIDS), and in this regard expressing deep appreciation to H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the invitation extended,

Expressing concern over the adverse impacts of the climate change, which affect livelihoods, security, and well-being of people and the ecosystem, and impede the progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and objectives of Convention and the Paris Agreement,

Recognizing that SIDS are particularly vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change, notably to rising sea levels and coastal extremes, which threaten their cultural heritage and existence,

Acknowledging the unprecedented temperature increases as reported by the latest assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which demand urgent action,

Standing united in our determination to see COP29 as a milestone platform to enable effective climate actions forall parties and commending Azerbaijan’s continued engagement with the SIDS in the run-up to COP29,

Emphasising the importance of strengthening peace, relief and recovery aiming at increased climate resilience, and welcoming an inclusive approach by the COP29 Presidency on these matters,

Welcoming Azerbaijan’s COP29 commitment on climate finance to ensure that it is readily available and accessible to enhance climate resilience, with particular attention given to the operationalization of the Loss and Damage Fund, the finalization of the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) on finance,

Agreeing to take mitigation actions and the importance of a just and equitable transition to clean energy to keep 1.5C within reach, recognizing the critical role of other means of implementation,

Express support to Azerbaijan in its endeavour to make COP29 an inclusive, transparent, and neutral platform of unity and ensure successful outcomes for all in this critical decade of global climate action.

BAKU. 15th May, 2024

