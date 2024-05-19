MINNIS LAUNCHES A SECOND TIME INTO A BITTER FNM FIGHT

You remember that Hubert Minnis, the former Prime Minister, showed up on nomination day, 3 May 2024, for the FNM Convention and declared he was running for the office of leader. It did not come off too well on that occasion because no one came to stand with him. His explanation was that he did not want to make a fuss. But now his minders have told him, he should do it all over again and so another launch is coming. He is also busy behind the scenes, trying to stop Michael Pintard from stacking the deck. We told you last week how Burton Miller, the former FNM Chief Councilor for Freeport a voter in the Marco City constituency, wrote a letter to the Leader Michael Pintard to say that he did not agree with the continued new branch elections of the FNM. Mr. Pintard has now stopped it, in the name of peace in the party. What we know is that Dr. Minnis is making a serious attempt to become leader again. But the fight is vicious and the question is no matter who wins, will they be able to hold the party together? It is really much more than we all can see.