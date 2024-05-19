ELSWORTH JOHNSON MISSPEAKS ABOUT FRED MITCHELL

On Friday 10 May 2024, Elsworth Johnson, the former Minister and MP, released a voice note to defend himself as a true FNM. They were accusing him of ducking an FNM identity. He said in his voice note that he has done a lot of work as an FNM. He was with his aunty in Florida and promised not to disturb that visit but he had to disturb it to respond to the attacks on him. That must have really hurt, those comments. The one that got us though is he says in the voice note that he is so good that when Frederick Mitchell hears his name, Mr. Mitchell goes running in the bush with salt. To quote: “He would rather get a bushel of salt and hide in the bush.” What the hell! Politics can make you say some strange things.