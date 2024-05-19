THE FNM OPPOSES THE NEW HOSPITAL IN NASSAU

Tribune image from Town Meeting in Nassau 14 May 2024 on the new hospital

With people dying every day because of the inability of the hospital called Princess Margaret Hospital to take care properly of the sick and afflicted in The Bahamas, the PLP determined that the way forward is a new hospital. The site has been chosen off the back of Perpall Tract in Nassau, some 15 acres. Guess what, if you judge by the response at the first public meeting on the issue on 15 May 2024, the public does not want it. They don’t want it in their back yards. The professionals say they weren’t consulted. The FNM says that it is an insane idea. The doctors wanted to know how the hospital is going to be staffed when they couldn’t staff the present hospital. No, no, no. So here we go again, the FNM machine will kick in to make a positive and a negative And oh did we mention that the Chinese are supplying the money, so obviously the racists have kicked in and they don’t want Chinese money. This society is simply sick.