THE PLP HAS TO KNOW THAT WE HAVE WORK TO DO

It is easy for a political party to look at large majorities in parliament and think that they have got it made. It is easy for a political party to think that the other party is in disarray and so they can sit back and relax. The PLP faces that problem right now. We have been down this road before. In 2017, people were so fed up personally with Perry Christie, not because of what he did but simply because public opinion was manipulated in such a way as to turn the ire of the public at every fault in society on him. So the FNM’s propaganda machine turned BAMSI, Bahamar and the National Health Insurance, all good for the Bahamas into a negative. The huge majority that the PLP won in 2012, was wiped out in May 2017 by the FNM and they came to government. The FNM thought the same thing, that they were impregnable. In 2021, the PLP wiped them out. Now we are going down the same road. The PLP is relaxed. The FNM despite the infighting are energized. If the PLP is not careful, the FNM will turn the new hospital into a negative for the Bahamian people. The PLP is warned. We have work to do.