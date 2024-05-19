LAYING THE GROUNDWORK IN MONACO

Fred Mitchell on an official call in Monaco, on the office of the President of the Honorary Consuls Association of Monaco Marc LeCourt and Bahamas Honourary Consul Count Niccolo Cissotti di Chivsano with Second Secretary Justin Smith. Photo by Calvin Brown Jr RBDF. 15 May 2024

Fred Mitchell, the Foreign Minister, paid the first official visit to the tiny Principality of Monaco, home of the annual road race and the Cannes Film Festival. Last year at the 50th anniversary celebration for the independence of The Bahamas, Count Niccolo Cissotti di Chivsano, reported that there had not been a formal visit of Bahamian officials to Monaco. The Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell appears to be the first. While in Monaco, he met with the Honourary Consul, the Director General of the International Atomic Agency, the Director General of the International Hydrographic Organization, the President of the Honourary Consuls Association of Monaco, with Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Director General of the Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Bahamas has nominated an ambassador-designate and is waiting for agreement from Monaco.