JOHN ROLLE STILL TRYING TO ABOLISH CHEQUES

On 24 April 2024, the Central Bank of The Bahamas announced another chapter in its fool’s errand of seeking to eliminate cheque usage in The Bahamas. The Central Bank is shameless. It knows that the government of The Bahamas does not support what they are but they are going headlong into the abyss. We appeal to the Leaders of the PLP to intervene by legislation and stop the Central Bank from going any further with the nonsense on cheques that they propose.