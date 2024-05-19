ALL OUT WAR IN THE FNM

The PLP has been saying for months now that they are going to buy the popcorn and watch the FNM self-destruct as they try to get through their one day convention of 1 June 2024. The reports coming from inside the party is that there is hatred for each other which passes all understanding.

The two antagonists are clear. There is Hubert A Minnis, the former Prime Minister, who refuses to go gently into the good night, retire with some dignity. There is the biggety Michael Pintard who is determined that he will not let this one chance at becoming Prime Minister slip from his hands.

Life is really strange . You can plot and scheme and plan but then the person who gets the shot at Prime Minister, is someone that you would never have imagined would get a shot at the job. We keep telling people that politics is largely a matter of luck.

When they appear in the House of Assembly, they hardly speak to one another. They sit right next to each other. Mr. Pintard appointed a shadow Cabinet and gave Dr. Minnis nothing to do.

Dr. Minnis has done everything over the past two and half years since relinquishing the job of Prime Minister and Leader to undermine Mr. Pintard. He upstages him in his public statements. He does not follow the policies set by Mr. Pintard and it got so bad once that Michel Pintard told the press that Dr. Minnis does not speak for the FNM.

Never mind this though, the PLP should not relax. We say again, we have been down this road before. The PLP has a lot of work to do to mend fences. The public at large has not been following this fight in the FNM, the way we who are pundits look at these things, and we cannot allow the same thing that happened to us before happen when we face the electorate in 2026.

