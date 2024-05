PHOTO OF THE WEEK

PRIME MINISTER PHILIP DAVIS INSPECTS HOSPITAL: Grand Bahama is to get a brand new hospital. The Prime Minister Philip Davis and the Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville on the scene of the new hospital in Freeport as part of the fulfillment of a promise to the people of Grand Bahama in the Blueprint for Change of the PLP for Election 2021. 14 May 2024. Our photo of the week.