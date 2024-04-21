ANTI ISREAL IS NOT ANTI-SEMITIC

The President of New York’s Columbia University being pilloried by the U S Congress

The lobby for Israel has been active in the United States and throughout the world seeking to justify the existence of the state of Israel which was carved out of the home of the Palestinian people, after the collapse of the Ottoman empire, to assuage the guilt of the western world, for allowing Hitler to murder 6 million Jews and the west did nothing about it, Now Israel exists, and the Palestinians have been pushed off their homeland. They have been seeking to establish their own state but despite UN resolutions, the United States has been blocking it. The West has allowed Israel to bomb these poor people into the stone age, reminiscent of the treatment that the white South Africans wrought upon Black people in the apartheid era. Last week the President of Columbia University in New York was subjected to one of these gotcha hearings of the U S Congress and was asked the question, the answer for which might cause her to lose her job. She was asked if the expression “ from the river to the sea “ was antisemitic. The answer is that it is not. But in the current climate, she was bamboozled into saying that it was. The point is that this is McCarthyism anew. Being anti-Israel is not being antisemitic.