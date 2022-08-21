BELINDA AND HER BUT UNION ARE ALL ON THEIR OWN

The breakaway teachers union centered mainly in Grand Bahama has signed. The Management Educators Union has signed. The nurses have signed.  The last holdout is Berlinda Wilson and the BUT. She is flailing round as the  elections are upon her. She made silly decisions: turning down the 1400 dollars lump sum for teachers, turning down the three thousand dollar retention bonus for teachers who stay on long term.  Now that others have signed, she is trying to bully the government to meet and to give back that which she rejected ab initio.  It is sad that teachers have to suffer because of her bad decisions and intemperate manner.

