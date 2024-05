BRAVE DAVIS LAYS DOWN THE LAW

On Monday 6 May 2024, Philip Davis, the boy from Rolle Avenue in the clapboard house, who grew up barefoot by substance illiterate farmers in Cat Island, told the Haywards and St Georges in Freeport that it was time for them to go. And oh, by the way, pay us what you owe us. The tone was direct and smooth no rancour. It is just that it is time to go. We congratulate him for the address and support of the programme and the policy wholeheartedly.